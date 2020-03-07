All apartments in Loganville
773 Wilkes Drive
773 Wilkes Drive

773 Wilkes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

773 Wilkes Drive, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 773 Wilkes Drive have any available units?
773 Wilkes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
Is 773 Wilkes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
773 Wilkes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 773 Wilkes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 773 Wilkes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 773 Wilkes Drive offer parking?
No, 773 Wilkes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 773 Wilkes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 773 Wilkes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 773 Wilkes Drive have a pool?
No, 773 Wilkes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 773 Wilkes Drive have accessible units?
No, 773 Wilkes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 773 Wilkes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 773 Wilkes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 773 Wilkes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 773 Wilkes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
