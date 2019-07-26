All apartments in Loganville
Find more places like 736 Fallowfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
736 Fallowfield Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 8:56 AM

736 Fallowfield Drive

736 Fallowfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loganville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

736 Fallowfield Drive, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move-in by 7/31/2019 and receive $500 off August 2019 rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Fallowfield Drive have any available units?
736 Fallowfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
Is 736 Fallowfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
736 Fallowfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Fallowfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 Fallowfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 736 Fallowfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 736 Fallowfield Drive offers parking.
Does 736 Fallowfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 Fallowfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Fallowfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 736 Fallowfield Drive has a pool.
Does 736 Fallowfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 736 Fallowfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Fallowfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 Fallowfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 736 Fallowfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 736 Fallowfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Loganville 2 BedroomsLoganville 3 Bedrooms
Loganville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLoganville Dog Friendly Apartments
Loganville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University