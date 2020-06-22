All apartments in Loganville
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:02 PM

716 Ashley Wilkes Way

716 Ashley Wilkes Way · (678) 235-9094
Location

716 Ashley Wilkes Way, Loganville, GA 30052

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.1 Bath · 2 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Beautiful 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,465 sq ft home in Loganville! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Ashley Wilkes Way have any available units?
716 Ashley Wilkes Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 716 Ashley Wilkes Way have?
Some of 716 Ashley Wilkes Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Ashley Wilkes Way currently offering any rent specials?
716 Ashley Wilkes Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Ashley Wilkes Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Ashley Wilkes Way is pet friendly.
Does 716 Ashley Wilkes Way offer parking?
No, 716 Ashley Wilkes Way does not offer parking.
Does 716 Ashley Wilkes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Ashley Wilkes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Ashley Wilkes Way have a pool?
No, 716 Ashley Wilkes Way does not have a pool.
Does 716 Ashley Wilkes Way have accessible units?
No, 716 Ashley Wilkes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Ashley Wilkes Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Ashley Wilkes Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Ashley Wilkes Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Ashley Wilkes Way does not have units with air conditioning.
