Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

648 Stonecrest Drive

648 Stonecrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

648 Stonecrest Lane, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,448 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Thursday, October 31, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special off

(RLNE5173189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Stonecrest Drive have any available units?
648 Stonecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 648 Stonecrest Drive have?
Some of 648 Stonecrest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 Stonecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
648 Stonecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Stonecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 648 Stonecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 648 Stonecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 648 Stonecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 648 Stonecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 Stonecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Stonecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 648 Stonecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 648 Stonecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 648 Stonecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Stonecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 Stonecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 648 Stonecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 648 Stonecrest Drive has units with air conditioning.
