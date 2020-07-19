All apartments in Loganville
603 Sherry Lane
603 Sherry Lane

603 Sherry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

603 Sherry Lane, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Sherry Lane have any available units?
603 Sherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
Is 603 Sherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
603 Sherry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Sherry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Sherry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 603 Sherry Lane offer parking?
No, 603 Sherry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 603 Sherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Sherry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Sherry Lane have a pool?
No, 603 Sherry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 603 Sherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 603 Sherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Sherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Sherry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Sherry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Sherry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
