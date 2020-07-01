All apartments in Loganville
Find more places like 559 Ashton Manor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
559 Ashton Manor Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

559 Ashton Manor Drive

559 Ashton Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loganville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

559 Ashton Manor Drive, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,560 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5659519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 Ashton Manor Drive have any available units?
559 Ashton Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
Is 559 Ashton Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
559 Ashton Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 Ashton Manor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 559 Ashton Manor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loganville.
Does 559 Ashton Manor Drive offer parking?
No, 559 Ashton Manor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 559 Ashton Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 559 Ashton Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 Ashton Manor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 559 Ashton Manor Drive has a pool.
Does 559 Ashton Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 559 Ashton Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 559 Ashton Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 559 Ashton Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 559 Ashton Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 559 Ashton Manor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052

Similar Pages

Loganville 2 BedroomsLoganville 3 Bedrooms
Loganville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLoganville Dog Friendly Apartments
Loganville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University