All apartments in Loganville
Find more places like 464 Village Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
464 Village Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

464 Village Way

464 Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loganville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

464 Village Drive, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
game room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great Location in Loganville School District! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Room, 3rd Level Perfect for Playroom, Office or Game Room, Attached Garage. Call to schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Village Way have any available units?
464 Village Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 464 Village Way have?
Some of 464 Village Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 Village Way currently offering any rent specials?
464 Village Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Village Way pet-friendly?
No, 464 Village Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loganville.
Does 464 Village Way offer parking?
Yes, 464 Village Way does offer parking.
Does 464 Village Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 Village Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Village Way have a pool?
No, 464 Village Way does not have a pool.
Does 464 Village Way have accessible units?
No, 464 Village Way does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Village Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 464 Village Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 464 Village Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 Village Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052

Similar Pages

Loganville 2 BedroomsLoganville 3 Bedrooms
Loganville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLoganville Dog Friendly Apartments
Loganville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University