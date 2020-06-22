All apartments in Loganville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

277 Bruce Street

277 Bruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

277 Bruce Street, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Bruce Street have any available units?
277 Bruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
Is 277 Bruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
277 Bruce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Bruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 277 Bruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 277 Bruce Street offer parking?
No, 277 Bruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 277 Bruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 Bruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Bruce Street have a pool?
No, 277 Bruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 277 Bruce Street have accessible units?
No, 277 Bruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Bruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 Bruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 277 Bruce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 277 Bruce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
