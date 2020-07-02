231 Randy Road Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One Month free rent applied to first full month rent (must move in by 01/10/20)



ENORMOUS Kitchen that includes a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances granite countertops and tons of rich cabinets. The main level has wood flooring. MASSIVE master retreat with enough space for a private living area or an office, 2 car kitchen level garage.



Schedule a self guided tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.