Loganville, GA
231 Randy Road Southwest
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

231 Randy Road Southwest

231 Randy Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

231 Randy Road Southwest, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One Month free rent applied to first full month rent (must move in by 01/10/20)

ENORMOUS Kitchen that includes a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances granite countertops and tons of rich cabinets. The main level has wood flooring. MASSIVE master retreat with enough space for a private living area or an office, 2 car kitchen level garage.

Schedule a self guided tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

