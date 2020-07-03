All apartments in Loganville
Find more places like 224 Birchwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
224 Birchwood Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

224 Birchwood Drive

224 Birchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loganville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

224 Birchwood Drive, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Birchwood Drive have any available units?
224 Birchwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
Is 224 Birchwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
224 Birchwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Birchwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Birchwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 224 Birchwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 224 Birchwood Drive offers parking.
Does 224 Birchwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Birchwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Birchwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 224 Birchwood Drive has a pool.
Does 224 Birchwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 224 Birchwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Birchwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Birchwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Birchwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Birchwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052

Similar Pages

Loganville 2 BedroomsLoganville 3 Bedrooms
Loganville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLoganville Dog Friendly Apartments
Loganville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University