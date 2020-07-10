All apartments in Loganville
190 Towler Shoals Drive

Location

190 Towler Shoals Drive, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

Property Amenities
Well kept three bedroom 2 bath ranch in Towler Shoals of Loganville. Large family room, separate dining room, spacious kitchen with breakfast area, split bedroom plan, nice corner lot. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Towler Shoals Drive have any available units?
190 Towler Shoals Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 190 Towler Shoals Drive have?
Some of 190 Towler Shoals Drive's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Towler Shoals Drive currently offering any rent specials?
190 Towler Shoals Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Towler Shoals Drive pet-friendly?
No, 190 Towler Shoals Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loganville.
Does 190 Towler Shoals Drive offer parking?
No, 190 Towler Shoals Drive does not offer parking.
Does 190 Towler Shoals Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Towler Shoals Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Towler Shoals Drive have a pool?
No, 190 Towler Shoals Drive does not have a pool.
Does 190 Towler Shoals Drive have accessible units?
No, 190 Towler Shoals Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Towler Shoals Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 Towler Shoals Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Towler Shoals Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 190 Towler Shoals Drive has units with air conditioning.

