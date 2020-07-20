147 CLIFFORD Street

WONDERFUL BRICK RANCH HOME WITH NEW CARPET AND PAINT - WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING - HOME FEATURES FRONT AND BACK PORCH - LARGE LEVEL BACK YARD WITH STORAGE BLDG. - 2 SPACIOUS LIVING SPACES - FORMAL DINING ROOM - LARGE UTILITY ROOM - GREAT PROPERTY AND CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
