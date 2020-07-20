147 CLIFFORD Street

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace microwave carpet range refrigerator

WONDERFUL BRICK RANCH HOME WITH NEW CARPET AND PAINT - WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING - HOME FEATURES FRONT AND BACK PORCH - LARGE LEVEL BACK YARD WITH STORAGE BLDG. - 2 SPACIOUS LIVING SPACES - FORMAL DINING ROOM - LARGE UTILITY ROOM - GREAT PROPERTY AND CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING.