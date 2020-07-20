All apartments in Loganville
Find more places like 147 CLIFFORD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
147 CLIFFORD Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM

147 CLIFFORD Street

147 Clifford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loganville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

147 Clifford Street, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
WONDERFUL BRICK RANCH HOME WITH NEW CARPET AND PAINT - WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING - HOME FEATURES FRONT AND BACK PORCH - LARGE LEVEL BACK YARD WITH STORAGE BLDG. - 2 SPACIOUS LIVING SPACES - FORMAL DINING ROOM - LARGE UTILITY ROOM - GREAT PROPERTY AND CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 CLIFFORD Street have any available units?
147 CLIFFORD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 147 CLIFFORD Street have?
Some of 147 CLIFFORD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 CLIFFORD Street currently offering any rent specials?
147 CLIFFORD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 CLIFFORD Street pet-friendly?
No, 147 CLIFFORD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loganville.
Does 147 CLIFFORD Street offer parking?
No, 147 CLIFFORD Street does not offer parking.
Does 147 CLIFFORD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 CLIFFORD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 CLIFFORD Street have a pool?
No, 147 CLIFFORD Street does not have a pool.
Does 147 CLIFFORD Street have accessible units?
No, 147 CLIFFORD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 147 CLIFFORD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 CLIFFORD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 CLIFFORD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 CLIFFORD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052

Similar Pages

Loganville 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLoganville 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Loganville Apartments with ParkingLoganville Dog Friendly Apartments
Loganville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GATyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University