1095 Echo Valley Logan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1095 Echo Valley Logan
1095 Echo Valley Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
1095 Echo Valley Court, Loganville, GA 30052
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
3 bed, 2 bath split level with big backyard. Lower den, dining. Fireplace in living room. Available April 1st for $1200 per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1095 Echo Valley Logan have any available units?
1095 Echo Valley Logan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Loganville, GA
.
Is 1095 Echo Valley Logan currently offering any rent specials?
1095 Echo Valley Logan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 Echo Valley Logan pet-friendly?
No, 1095 Echo Valley Logan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Loganville
.
Does 1095 Echo Valley Logan offer parking?
No, 1095 Echo Valley Logan does not offer parking.
Does 1095 Echo Valley Logan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1095 Echo Valley Logan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 Echo Valley Logan have a pool?
No, 1095 Echo Valley Logan does not have a pool.
Does 1095 Echo Valley Logan have accessible units?
No, 1095 Echo Valley Logan does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 Echo Valley Logan have units with dishwashers?
No, 1095 Echo Valley Logan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1095 Echo Valley Logan have units with air conditioning?
No, 1095 Echo Valley Logan does not have units with air conditioning.
