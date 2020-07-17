All apartments in Locust Grove
1104 Saint Phillips Court

1104 St Phikllips Court · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1104 St Phikllips Court, Locust Grove, GA 30248
Linden Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1104 Saint Phillips Court Locust Grove GA · Avail. now

$1,449

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1981 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,981 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5921872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Saint Phillips Court have any available units?
1104 Saint Phillips Court has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1104 Saint Phillips Court currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Saint Phillips Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Saint Phillips Court pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Saint Phillips Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Locust Grove.
Does 1104 Saint Phillips Court offer parking?
No, 1104 Saint Phillips Court does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Saint Phillips Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Saint Phillips Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Saint Phillips Court have a pool?
Yes, 1104 Saint Phillips Court has a pool.
Does 1104 Saint Phillips Court have accessible units?
No, 1104 Saint Phillips Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Saint Phillips Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Saint Phillips Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Saint Phillips Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Saint Phillips Court does not have units with air conditioning.
