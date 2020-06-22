All apartments in Locust Grove
Find more places like 1015 Allegiance Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Locust Grove, GA
/
1015 Allegiance Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1015 Allegiance Drive

1015 Allegiance Drive · (470) 400-8444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Locust Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1015 Allegiance Drive, Locust Grove, GA 30248

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a kitchen island! The master suite includes a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks, garden tub and a walk in shower! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Allegiance Drive have any available units?
1015 Allegiance Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 Allegiance Drive have?
Some of 1015 Allegiance Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Allegiance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Allegiance Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Allegiance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Allegiance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Allegiance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Allegiance Drive does offer parking.
Does 1015 Allegiance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Allegiance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Allegiance Drive have a pool?
No, 1015 Allegiance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Allegiance Drive have accessible units?
No, 1015 Allegiance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Allegiance Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Allegiance Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Allegiance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Allegiance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1015 Allegiance Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way
Locust Grove, GA 30248

Similar Pages

Locust Grove 2 BedroomsLocust Grove Apartments with Parking
Locust Grove Apartments with PoolLocust Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Locust Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAWarner Robins, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GA
Avondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity