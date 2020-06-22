1015 Allegiance Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a kitchen island! The master suite includes a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks, garden tub and a walk in shower! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.