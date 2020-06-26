All apartments in Lithonia
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

6893 Magnolia St

6893 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Lithonia
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6893 Magnolia Street, Lithonia, GA 30058
Lithonia

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated throughout! A cozy 3BD/1.5BA home located in Lithonia. The home itself features an open floor plan, new floors, new paint and much more. A must see.

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6893 Magnolia St have any available units?
6893 Magnolia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithonia, GA.
Is 6893 Magnolia St currently offering any rent specials?
6893 Magnolia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6893 Magnolia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6893 Magnolia St is pet friendly.
Does 6893 Magnolia St offer parking?
No, 6893 Magnolia St does not offer parking.
Does 6893 Magnolia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6893 Magnolia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6893 Magnolia St have a pool?
No, 6893 Magnolia St does not have a pool.
Does 6893 Magnolia St have accessible units?
No, 6893 Magnolia St does not have accessible units.
Does 6893 Magnolia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6893 Magnolia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6893 Magnolia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6893 Magnolia St does not have units with air conditioning.
