apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:19 AM
6 Apartments under $800 for rent in Lithia Springs, GA
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
22 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook, Mableton, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
2500 sqft
Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared. This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
17 Units Available
Scotts Crossing
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
680 sqft
Westside Crossing is located on Perry Boulevard less than five miles from the Midtown Financial District and the Georgia Institute of Technology campus. This 112- unit apartment community is made up of 10 two-story buildings.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Harland Terrace
2950 Martin Luther King Jr Dr - 5-E
2950 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2950 Martin Luther King Jr Dr - 5-E in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
LaFarge Quarry
8849 Highway 5 Suite I
8849 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
Studio
$800
1650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8849 Highway 5 Suite I in Douglasville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
LaFarge Quarry
8849 Highway 5 Suite F
8849 Bill Arp Road, Douglasville, GA
Studio
$750
1180 sqft
Approximately 1,132 sq ft of commercial space
