6862 N Cherry Circle
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:32 AM

6862 N Cherry Circle

6862 Cherry Cir · No Longer Available
Location

6862 Cherry Cir, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
internet access
range
Great brick ranch on basement in quiet neighborhood convenient to I-20 and Veterans Memorial. Extra bedroom in basement. Fenced back yard but no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6862 N Cherry Circle have any available units?
6862 N Cherry Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6862 N Cherry Circle have?
Some of 6862 N Cherry Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6862 N Cherry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6862 N Cherry Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6862 N Cherry Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6862 N Cherry Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 6862 N Cherry Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6862 N Cherry Circle offers parking.
Does 6862 N Cherry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6862 N Cherry Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6862 N Cherry Circle have a pool?
No, 6862 N Cherry Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6862 N Cherry Circle have accessible units?
No, 6862 N Cherry Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6862 N Cherry Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6862 N Cherry Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6862 N Cherry Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6862 N Cherry Circle has units with air conditioning.

