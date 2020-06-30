All apartments in Lithia Springs
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
6830 Cherry Circle
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:36 PM

6830 Cherry Circle

6830 Cherry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6830 Cherry Circle, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move in by 01/31/2020 receive $500 off 1st full month rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6830 Cherry Circle have any available units?
6830 Cherry Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
Is 6830 Cherry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6830 Cherry Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6830 Cherry Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6830 Cherry Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 6830 Cherry Circle offer parking?
No, 6830 Cherry Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6830 Cherry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6830 Cherry Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6830 Cherry Circle have a pool?
No, 6830 Cherry Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6830 Cherry Circle have accessible units?
No, 6830 Cherry Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6830 Cherry Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6830 Cherry Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6830 Cherry Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6830 Cherry Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

