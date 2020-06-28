All apartments in Lithia Springs
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

6520 N Sweetwater Road

6520 North Sweetwater Road · No Longer Available
Location

6520 North Sweetwater Road, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,461 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5175132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 N Sweetwater Road have any available units?
6520 N Sweetwater Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6520 N Sweetwater Road have?
Some of 6520 N Sweetwater Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6520 N Sweetwater Road currently offering any rent specials?
6520 N Sweetwater Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 N Sweetwater Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6520 N Sweetwater Road is pet friendly.
Does 6520 N Sweetwater Road offer parking?
Yes, 6520 N Sweetwater Road offers parking.
Does 6520 N Sweetwater Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6520 N Sweetwater Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 N Sweetwater Road have a pool?
Yes, 6520 N Sweetwater Road has a pool.
Does 6520 N Sweetwater Road have accessible units?
No, 6520 N Sweetwater Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 N Sweetwater Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6520 N Sweetwater Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6520 N Sweetwater Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6520 N Sweetwater Road has units with air conditioning.
