'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Lithia Springs. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6510 Hazel Street have any available units?
6510 Hazel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6510 Hazel Street have?
Some of 6510 Hazel Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 Hazel Street currently offering any rent specials?
6510 Hazel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.