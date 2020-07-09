All apartments in Lithia Springs
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM

6510 Hazel Street

6510 Hazel Street · No Longer Available
Location

6510 Hazel Street, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Lithia Springs. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6510 Hazel Street have any available units?
6510 Hazel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6510 Hazel Street have?
Some of 6510 Hazel Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 Hazel Street currently offering any rent specials?
6510 Hazel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 Hazel Street pet-friendly?
No, 6510 Hazel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 6510 Hazel Street offer parking?
No, 6510 Hazel Street does not offer parking.
Does 6510 Hazel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6510 Hazel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 Hazel Street have a pool?
No, 6510 Hazel Street does not have a pool.
Does 6510 Hazel Street have accessible units?
No, 6510 Hazel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 Hazel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6510 Hazel Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6510 Hazel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6510 Hazel Street does not have units with air conditioning.

