'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Lithia Springs. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 542 Hasty Drive have any available units?
542 Hasty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 542 Hasty Drive have?
Some of 542 Hasty Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 Hasty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
542 Hasty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.