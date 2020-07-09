All apartments in Lithia Springs
Location

542 Hasty Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Lithia Springs. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 Hasty Drive have any available units?
542 Hasty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 542 Hasty Drive have?
Some of 542 Hasty Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 Hasty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
542 Hasty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 Hasty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 542 Hasty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 542 Hasty Drive offer parking?
Yes, 542 Hasty Drive offers parking.
Does 542 Hasty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 Hasty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 Hasty Drive have a pool?
No, 542 Hasty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 542 Hasty Drive have accessible units?
No, 542 Hasty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 542 Hasty Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 Hasty Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 542 Hasty Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 542 Hasty Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

