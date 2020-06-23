All apartments in Lithia Springs
4447 Ben Hill Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4447 Ben Hill Road

4447 Ben Hill Road
Location

4447 Ben Hill Road, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, all brick ranch in Lithia Springs! The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining! No detail was missed, call today, this won't last long!

Renter's Insurance is required for this lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4447 Ben Hill Road have any available units?
4447 Ben Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
Is 4447 Ben Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
4447 Ben Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 Ben Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 4447 Ben Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 4447 Ben Hill Road offer parking?
No, 4447 Ben Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 4447 Ben Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4447 Ben Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 Ben Hill Road have a pool?
No, 4447 Ben Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 4447 Ben Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 4447 Ben Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 Ben Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4447 Ben Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4447 Ben Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4447 Ben Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
