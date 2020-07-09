'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Lithia Springs. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4402 Canary Court have any available units?
4402 Canary Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4402 Canary Court have?
Some of 4402 Canary Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 Canary Court currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Canary Court is not currently offering any rent specials.