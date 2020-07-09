All apartments in Lithia Springs
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

4402 Canary Court

4402 Canary Court · No Longer Available
Location

4402 Canary Court, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Lithia Springs. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Canary Court have any available units?
4402 Canary Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4402 Canary Court have?
Some of 4402 Canary Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 Canary Court currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Canary Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Canary Court pet-friendly?
No, 4402 Canary Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 4402 Canary Court offer parking?
No, 4402 Canary Court does not offer parking.
Does 4402 Canary Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 Canary Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Canary Court have a pool?
No, 4402 Canary Court does not have a pool.
Does 4402 Canary Court have accessible units?
No, 4402 Canary Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Canary Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4402 Canary Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4402 Canary Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4402 Canary Court does not have units with air conditioning.

