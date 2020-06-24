Nice Ranch home on an unfinished basement. House is clean and in good condition. 3 bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen features newer appliances and wood cabinets. Large living room/dining room combo. 2 car garage. Huge back yard. No smokers and no pets of any kind.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4359 Parkview Dr have any available units?
4359 Parkview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4359 Parkview Dr have?
Some of 4359 Parkview Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4359 Parkview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4359 Parkview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.