4359 Parkview Dr

Amenities

dishwasher garage ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Nice Ranch home on an unfinished basement. House is clean and in good condition. 3 bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen features newer appliances and wood cabinets. Large living room/dining room combo. 2 car garage. Huge back yard. No smokers and no pets of any kind.