4359 Parkview Dr
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:48 AM

4359 Parkview Dr

4359 Parkview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4359 Parkview Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Ranch home on an unfinished basement. House is clean and in good condition. 3 bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen features newer appliances and wood cabinets. Large living room/dining room combo. 2 car garage. Huge back yard. No smokers and no pets of any kind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4359 Parkview Dr have any available units?
4359 Parkview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4359 Parkview Dr have?
Some of 4359 Parkview Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4359 Parkview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4359 Parkview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4359 Parkview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4359 Parkview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 4359 Parkview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4359 Parkview Dr offers parking.
Does 4359 Parkview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4359 Parkview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4359 Parkview Dr have a pool?
No, 4359 Parkview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4359 Parkview Dr have accessible units?
No, 4359 Parkview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4359 Parkview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4359 Parkview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4359 Parkview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4359 Parkview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
