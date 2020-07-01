All apartments in Lithia Springs
3694 Dale Lane

3694 Dale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3694 Dale Lane, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Lithia Springs, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3694 Dale Lane have any available units?
3694 Dale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 3694 Dale Lane have?
Some of 3694 Dale Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3694 Dale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3694 Dale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3694 Dale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3694 Dale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 3694 Dale Lane offer parking?
No, 3694 Dale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3694 Dale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3694 Dale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3694 Dale Lane have a pool?
No, 3694 Dale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3694 Dale Lane have accessible units?
No, 3694 Dale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3694 Dale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3694 Dale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3694 Dale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3694 Dale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

