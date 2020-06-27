Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
3646 Glenda St
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:39 AM
3646 Glenda St
3646 Glenda Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3646 Glenda Street, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 acre wooded lot, brick home showing by video until available date. Main office is 4085 Midway Rd, Douglasville, 30134 for applications. $0 deposit special! Video viewing coming.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3646 Glenda St have any available units?
3646 Glenda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lithia Springs, GA
.
Is 3646 Glenda St currently offering any rent specials?
3646 Glenda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 Glenda St pet-friendly?
No, 3646 Glenda St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs
.
Does 3646 Glenda St offer parking?
No, 3646 Glenda St does not offer parking.
Does 3646 Glenda St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3646 Glenda St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 Glenda St have a pool?
No, 3646 Glenda St does not have a pool.
Does 3646 Glenda St have accessible units?
No, 3646 Glenda St does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 Glenda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3646 Glenda St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3646 Glenda St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3646 Glenda St has units with air conditioning.
