All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 3466 Groovers Lake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
3466 Groovers Lake Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:24 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3466 Groovers Lake Road
3466 Groovers Lake Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
3466 Groovers Lake Road, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3466 Groovers Lake Road have any available units?
3466 Groovers Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lithia Springs, GA
.
Is 3466 Groovers Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
3466 Groovers Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3466 Groovers Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 3466 Groovers Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs
.
Does 3466 Groovers Lake Road offer parking?
No, 3466 Groovers Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 3466 Groovers Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3466 Groovers Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3466 Groovers Lake Road have a pool?
No, 3466 Groovers Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 3466 Groovers Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 3466 Groovers Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3466 Groovers Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3466 Groovers Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3466 Groovers Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3466 Groovers Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
