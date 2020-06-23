All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 2764 Janet St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
2764 Janet St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2764 Janet St

2764 Janet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2764 Janet Street, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4702397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2764 Janet St have any available units?
2764 Janet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
Is 2764 Janet St currently offering any rent specials?
2764 Janet St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2764 Janet St pet-friendly?
No, 2764 Janet St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 2764 Janet St offer parking?
No, 2764 Janet St does not offer parking.
Does 2764 Janet St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2764 Janet St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2764 Janet St have a pool?
No, 2764 Janet St does not have a pool.
Does 2764 Janet St have accessible units?
No, 2764 Janet St does not have accessible units.
Does 2764 Janet St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2764 Janet St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2764 Janet St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2764 Janet St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLithia Springs Apartments with Gym
Lithia Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University