Townhouse located in Sweetwater Ridge with an unfinished basement for extra storage. New carpet and paint throughout. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Convenient to Sweetwater State Park, I-20, shopping, schools. Available immediately
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2536 Sweetridge Ct have any available units?
2536 Sweetridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
Is 2536 Sweetridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2536 Sweetridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.