2534 Sweetridge Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2534 Sweetridge Ct

2534 Sweetridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

2534 Sweetridge Court, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
End unit with basement. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Fireplace in Living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 Sweetridge Ct have any available units?
2534 Sweetridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
Is 2534 Sweetridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2534 Sweetridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 Sweetridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2534 Sweetridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 2534 Sweetridge Ct offer parking?
No, 2534 Sweetridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2534 Sweetridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 Sweetridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 Sweetridge Ct have a pool?
No, 2534 Sweetridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2534 Sweetridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 2534 Sweetridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 Sweetridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2534 Sweetridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2534 Sweetridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2534 Sweetridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
