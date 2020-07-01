All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 2428 Old Alabama Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
2428 Old Alabama Rd
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

2428 Old Alabama Rd

2428 Old Alabama Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2428 Old Alabama Road, Lithia Springs, GA 30168

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Spacious 4 bedroom possible 5 bedroom home freshly painted, new carpet thoughout. Vaulted Ceilings living Room with attached Dining room. Large bedrooms with spacious closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Old Alabama Rd have any available units?
2428 Old Alabama Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2428 Old Alabama Rd have?
Some of 2428 Old Alabama Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 Old Alabama Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Old Alabama Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Old Alabama Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2428 Old Alabama Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 2428 Old Alabama Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2428 Old Alabama Rd offers parking.
Does 2428 Old Alabama Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 Old Alabama Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Old Alabama Rd have a pool?
No, 2428 Old Alabama Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Old Alabama Rd have accessible units?
No, 2428 Old Alabama Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Old Alabama Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2428 Old Alabama Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 Old Alabama Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2428 Old Alabama Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLithia Springs Apartments with Gym
Lithia Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University