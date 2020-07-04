All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
2412 Skyline Ridge Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 AM

2412 Skyline Ridge Dr

2412 Skyline Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2412 Skyline Ridge Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr have any available units?
2412 Skyline Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr have?
Some of 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Skyline Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Skyline Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLithia Springs Apartments with Gym
Lithia Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University