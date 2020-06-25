All apartments in Lithia Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2210 Brookstone Dr

2210 Brookstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Brookstone Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Brookstone Dr have any available units?
2210 Brookstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2210 Brookstone Dr have?
Some of 2210 Brookstone Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Brookstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Brookstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Brookstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Brookstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Brookstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Brookstone Dr offers parking.
Does 2210 Brookstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Brookstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Brookstone Dr have a pool?
No, 2210 Brookstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Brookstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 2210 Brookstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Brookstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Brookstone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Brookstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Brookstone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
