Last updated October 8 2019 at 4:58 PM

1797 Gold Finch Way

1797 Gold Finch Way · No Longer Available
Location

1797 Gold Finch Way, Lithia Springs, GA 30168

Amenities

Move In by 10/01/2019 Receive 1/2 OFF November Prorated Rent
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1797 Gold Finch Way have any available units?
1797 Gold Finch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
Is 1797 Gold Finch Way currently offering any rent specials?
1797 Gold Finch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1797 Gold Finch Way pet-friendly?
No, 1797 Gold Finch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 1797 Gold Finch Way offer parking?
No, 1797 Gold Finch Way does not offer parking.
Does 1797 Gold Finch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1797 Gold Finch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1797 Gold Finch Way have a pool?
No, 1797 Gold Finch Way does not have a pool.
Does 1797 Gold Finch Way have accessible units?
No, 1797 Gold Finch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1797 Gold Finch Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1797 Gold Finch Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1797 Gold Finch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1797 Gold Finch Way does not have units with air conditioning.
