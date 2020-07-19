All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 1705 Olde Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
1705 Olde Oak Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1705 Olde Oak Drive

1705 Olde Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1705 Olde Oak Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,100 sf home is located in Lithia Springs, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Olde Oak Drive have any available units?
1705 Olde Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1705 Olde Oak Drive have?
Some of 1705 Olde Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Olde Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Olde Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Olde Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Olde Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Olde Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Olde Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 1705 Olde Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Olde Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Olde Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 1705 Olde Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Olde Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1705 Olde Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Olde Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Olde Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 Olde Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 Olde Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs Apartments with GaragesLithia Springs Apartments with Pools
Lithia Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University