All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 1705 Clearstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
1705 Clearstone Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1705 Clearstone Drive

1705 Clearstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1705 Clearstone Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,256 sf home is located in Lithia Springs. Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Clearstone Drive have any available units?
1705 Clearstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1705 Clearstone Drive have?
Some of 1705 Clearstone Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Clearstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Clearstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Clearstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Clearstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Clearstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Clearstone Drive offers parking.
Does 1705 Clearstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Clearstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Clearstone Drive have a pool?
No, 1705 Clearstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Clearstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1705 Clearstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Clearstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Clearstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 Clearstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 Clearstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLithia Springs Apartments with Gym
Lithia Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University