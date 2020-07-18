All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 1221 Andrews Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
1221 Andrews Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1221 Andrews Drive

1221 Andrew's Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1221 Andrew's Dr, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Groover's Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,175 sf home is located in Lithia Springs, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Andrews Drive have any available units?
1221 Andrews Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1221 Andrews Drive have?
Some of 1221 Andrews Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Andrews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Andrews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Andrews Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 Andrews Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1221 Andrews Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Andrews Drive offers parking.
Does 1221 Andrews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Andrews Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Andrews Drive have a pool?
No, 1221 Andrews Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Andrews Drive have accessible units?
No, 1221 Andrews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Andrews Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Andrews Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Andrews Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Andrews Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs Apartments with GaragesLithia Springs Apartments with Pools
Lithia Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University