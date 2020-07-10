All apartments in Lithia Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1220 Matt Moore Ct

1220 Matt Moore Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Matt Moore Ct, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Groover's Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home located in a cul de sac! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Matt Moore Ct have any available units?
1220 Matt Moore Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1220 Matt Moore Ct have?
Some of 1220 Matt Moore Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Matt Moore Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Matt Moore Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Matt Moore Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Matt Moore Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Matt Moore Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Matt Moore Ct offers parking.
Does 1220 Matt Moore Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Matt Moore Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Matt Moore Ct have a pool?
No, 1220 Matt Moore Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Matt Moore Ct have accessible units?
No, 1220 Matt Moore Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Matt Moore Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Matt Moore Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Matt Moore Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Matt Moore Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

