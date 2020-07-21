Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
1187 Andrews Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1187 Andrews Drive
1187 Andrews Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Lithia Springs
Location
1187 Andrews Dr, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Groover's Lake
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect family home! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on corner lot. Easy access to 1-20, Hartsfield Airport, shopping and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1187 Andrews Drive have any available units?
1187 Andrews Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lithia Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 1187 Andrews Drive have?
Some of 1187 Andrews Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1187 Andrews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1187 Andrews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1187 Andrews Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1187 Andrews Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs
.
Does 1187 Andrews Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1187 Andrews Drive offers parking.
Does 1187 Andrews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1187 Andrews Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1187 Andrews Drive have a pool?
No, 1187 Andrews Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1187 Andrews Drive have accessible units?
No, 1187 Andrews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1187 Andrews Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1187 Andrews Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1187 Andrews Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1187 Andrews Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
