754 Inland Way Northwest
Last updated May 11 2020 at 1:45 AM

754 Inland Way Northwest

754 Inland Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

754 Inland Way Northwest, Lilburn, GA 30047

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Inland Way Northwest have any available units?
754 Inland Way Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lilburn, GA.
Is 754 Inland Way Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
754 Inland Way Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Inland Way Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 754 Inland Way Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 754 Inland Way Northwest offer parking?
No, 754 Inland Way Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 754 Inland Way Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 Inland Way Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Inland Way Northwest have a pool?
No, 754 Inland Way Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 754 Inland Way Northwest have accessible units?
No, 754 Inland Way Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Inland Way Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 754 Inland Way Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 754 Inland Way Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 754 Inland Way Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

