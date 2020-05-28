All apartments in Lilburn
4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road
4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road

4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Rd, Lilburn, GA 30047

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road have any available units?
4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lilburn, GA.
Is 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road is pet friendly.
Does 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road offer parking?
No, 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road does not offer parking.
Does 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4870 Lilburn Stone Mountain Road does not have units with air conditioning.
