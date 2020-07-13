All apartments in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville, GA
Fairway View
Fairway View

3348 Fairway Oaks Dr · (678) 257-3270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Fee Reduction
$99 Moves You In! *Restrictions Apply. Please see leasing professional for more details.
Location

3348 Fairway Oaks Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 34-401J · Avail. Jul 29

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34-282F · Avail. Aug 10

$1,021

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairway View.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Located on the fairways of Northwoods Country Club in Lawrenceville, GA, Fairway View Apartments offers serenity that can’t be found elsewhere. Surrounded by 200 acres of rolling hills, stunning dogwoods, towering pines, panoramic lakes and quiet streams, Fairway View offers a distinctive living experience. At Fairway View, you’ll find spacious one, two, three and four bedroom apartments that feature private balconies, large walk-in closets, and hardwood cabinets . Be sure to ask about our upgraded units that offer new appliances, double stainless steel sinks, hardwood-like flooring and much more. Just steps from your door, you’ll have access to a resort-style swimming pool, nature walking trail, and on site laundry facility.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month; Water, Sewer: $30-$50/month; Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered parking garage: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairway View have any available units?
Fairway View has 2 units available starting at $1,021 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairway View have?
Some of Fairway View's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairway View currently offering any rent specials?
Fairway View is offering the following rent specials: $99 Moves You In! *Restrictions Apply. Please see leasing professional for more details.
Is Fairway View pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairway View is pet friendly.
Does Fairway View offer parking?
Yes, Fairway View offers parking.
Does Fairway View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairway View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairway View have a pool?
Yes, Fairway View has a pool.
Does Fairway View have accessible units?
No, Fairway View does not have accessible units.
Does Fairway View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairway View has units with dishwashers.
