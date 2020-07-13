Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Located on the fairways of Northwoods Country Club in Lawrenceville, GA, Fairway View Apartments offers serenity that can’t be found elsewhere. Surrounded by 200 acres of rolling hills, stunning dogwoods, towering pines, panoramic lakes and quiet streams, Fairway View offers a distinctive living experience. At Fairway View, you’ll find spacious one, two, three and four bedroom apartments that feature private balconies, large walk-in closets, and hardwood cabinets . Be sure to ask about our upgraded units that offer new appliances, double stainless steel sinks, hardwood-like flooring and much more. Just steps from your door, you’ll have access to a resort-style swimming pool, nature walking trail, and on site laundry facility.