All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like Century at the Ballpark.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
Century at the Ballpark
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Century at the Ballpark

Open Now until 6pm
1110 Ballpark Lane · (210) 761-4653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 off select units for Ballpark. Look and Lease $99.
logo
Rent Special
Now offering exclusive savings! Apply today and receive $500 off! Offer applies to select homes, contact our Leasing Office for more information!
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5304 · Avail. now

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 6302 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 2206 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8003 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Unit 1303 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century at the Ballpark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
business center
internet cafe
online portal
pool table
trash valet
Home sweet home! When you live at Century at the Ballpark Apartments, you’ll say that every day—and mean it. Central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure, our apartments in Lawrenceville, GA, bring the perks of big city living to a suburban setting. Offering generously-sized one, two, and three-bedroom homes and a myriad of amenities to match your lifestyle, we’re the resort-inspired getaway you were looking for. Our proximity to the Mall of Georgia and Coolray Field is just the cherry on top.

Enjoy a world of stylish comfort thanks to the spacious floor plans reaching up to 1,490 square feet and the designer finishes that include 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, and modern kitchen cabinetry. Our Lawrenceville apartments have the gourmet kitchens open to a designated dining area connected to the living room to maximize the cohesiveness of the place. There are oversized closets, pantries, and washers & dryers in every unit, and the private patios are so large you can easily f

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee, $35 Amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $3/month, Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot, garage: $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century at the Ballpark have any available units?
Century at the Ballpark has 7 units available starting at $1,204 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does Century at the Ballpark have?
Some of Century at the Ballpark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century at the Ballpark currently offering any rent specials?
Century at the Ballpark is offering the following rent specials: $500 off select units for Ballpark. Look and Lease $99.
Is Century at the Ballpark pet-friendly?
Yes, Century at the Ballpark is pet friendly.
Does Century at the Ballpark offer parking?
Yes, Century at the Ballpark offers parking.
Does Century at the Ballpark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Century at the Ballpark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Century at the Ballpark have a pool?
Yes, Century at the Ballpark has a pool.
Does Century at the Ballpark have accessible units?
No, Century at the Ballpark does not have accessible units.
Does Century at the Ballpark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century at the Ballpark has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Century at the Ballpark?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity