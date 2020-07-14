Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill garage internet access business center internet cafe online portal pool table trash valet

Home sweet home! When you live at Century at the Ballpark Apartments, you’ll say that every day—and mean it. Central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure, our apartments in Lawrenceville, GA, bring the perks of big city living to a suburban setting. Offering generously-sized one, two, and three-bedroom homes and a myriad of amenities to match your lifestyle, we’re the resort-inspired getaway you were looking for. Our proximity to the Mall of Georgia and Coolray Field is just the cherry on top.



Enjoy a world of stylish comfort thanks to the spacious floor plans reaching up to 1,490 square feet and the designer finishes that include 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, and modern kitchen cabinetry. Our Lawrenceville apartments have the gourmet kitchens open to a designated dining area connected to the living room to maximize the cohesiveness of the place. There are oversized closets, pantries, and washers & dryers in every unit, and the private patios are so large you can easily f