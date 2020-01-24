910 Lawrenceville Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful REFURBISHED 3/2 home for rent in school district closed to home. Home is closed to 316, and 85. Property is closed to Gwinnett Medical and Eastside Hospital. Many restaurants, shopping and Discovery Mills at Sugarloaf.