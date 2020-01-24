All apartments in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville, GA
910 Lawrenceville Highway
Last updated February 18 2020 at 11:24 AM

910 Lawrenceville Highway

910 West Crogan Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 West Crogan Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful REFURBISHED 3/2 home for rent in school district closed to home. Home is closed to 316, and 85. Property is closed to Gwinnett Medical and Eastside Hospital. Many restaurants, shopping and Discovery Mills at Sugarloaf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Lawrenceville Highway have any available units?
910 Lawrenceville Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 Lawrenceville Highway have?
Some of 910 Lawrenceville Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Lawrenceville Highway currently offering any rent specials?
910 Lawrenceville Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Lawrenceville Highway pet-friendly?
No, 910 Lawrenceville Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 910 Lawrenceville Highway offer parking?
Yes, 910 Lawrenceville Highway offers parking.
Does 910 Lawrenceville Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Lawrenceville Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Lawrenceville Highway have a pool?
No, 910 Lawrenceville Highway does not have a pool.
Does 910 Lawrenceville Highway have accessible units?
No, 910 Lawrenceville Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Lawrenceville Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Lawrenceville Highway has units with dishwashers.
