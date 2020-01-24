Beautiful REFURBISHED 3/2 home for rent in school district closed to home. Home is closed to 316, and 85. Property is closed to Gwinnett Medical and Eastside Hospital. Many restaurants, shopping and Discovery Mills at Sugarloaf.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 910 Lawrenceville Highway have any available units?
910 Lawrenceville Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.