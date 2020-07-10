All apartments in Lawrenceville
878 Arbor Crowne Dr

878 Arbor Crowne Dr
Location

878 Arbor Crowne Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like new luxury 3 bed, 2.5 bath town home w/loft & 2 car garage. Open floor plan, All hardwoods on main. Kitchen w/granite countertops, big island, lots of cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Open view to spacious family room featuring a coffered ceiling. Breakfast/dining area w/lots of daylight. Spacious master w/ceiling fan, master bath w/double vanities, sep tub & shower, large walk-in closet. 2 Add'l bedrms upstairs w/big windows. Great open loft. Private fenced backyard. Trash & lawn care included. Home is nice & clean. No pets, move in ready. Fast response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 878 Arbor Crowne Dr have any available units?
878 Arbor Crowne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 878 Arbor Crowne Dr have?
Some of 878 Arbor Crowne Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 878 Arbor Crowne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
878 Arbor Crowne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 878 Arbor Crowne Dr pet-friendly?
No, 878 Arbor Crowne Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 878 Arbor Crowne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 878 Arbor Crowne Dr offers parking.
Does 878 Arbor Crowne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 878 Arbor Crowne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 878 Arbor Crowne Dr have a pool?
No, 878 Arbor Crowne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 878 Arbor Crowne Dr have accessible units?
No, 878 Arbor Crowne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 878 Arbor Crowne Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 878 Arbor Crowne Dr has units with dishwashers.

