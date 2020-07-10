878 Arbor Crowne Dr

Amenities
Like new luxury 3 bed, 2.5 bath town home w/loft & 2 car garage. Open floor plan, All hardwoods on main. Kitchen w/granite countertops, big island, lots of cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Open view to spacious family room featuring a coffered ceiling. Breakfast/dining area w/lots of daylight. Spacious master w/ceiling fan, master bath w/double vanities, sep tub & shower, large walk-in closet. 2 Add'l bedrms upstairs w/big windows. Great open loft. Private fenced backyard. Trash & lawn care included. Home is nice & clean. No pets, move in ready. Fast response.