MOVE-IN READY. BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY TRADITIONAL HOME IN SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY. UPGRADED KITCHEN INCLUDES TILE FLOORS, SS APPLIANCES & WALK-IN PANTRY. GREAT FENCED YARD. 2-CAR GARAGE. MASTER W/HUGE CLOSET. HOUSING VOUCHERS NOT CONSIDERED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 875 John Court have any available units?
875 John Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.