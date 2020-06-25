All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 875 John Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
875 John Court
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

875 John Court

875 John Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

875 John Court, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
MOVE-IN READY. BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY TRADITIONAL HOME IN SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY. UPGRADED KITCHEN INCLUDES TILE FLOORS, SS APPLIANCES & WALK-IN PANTRY. GREAT FENCED YARD. 2-CAR GARAGE. MASTER W/HUGE CLOSET. HOUSING VOUCHERS NOT CONSIDERED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 John Court have any available units?
875 John Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 John Court have?
Some of 875 John Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 John Court currently offering any rent specials?
875 John Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 John Court pet-friendly?
No, 875 John Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 875 John Court offer parking?
Yes, 875 John Court offers parking.
Does 875 John Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 John Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 John Court have a pool?
Yes, 875 John Court has a pool.
Does 875 John Court have accessible units?
No, 875 John Court does not have accessible units.
Does 875 John Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 875 John Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University