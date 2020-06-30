All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 841 Kinsey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
841 Kinsey Lane
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:15 PM

841 Kinsey Lane

841 Kinsey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

841 Kinsey Lane, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Kinsey Lane have any available units?
841 Kinsey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 841 Kinsey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
841 Kinsey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Kinsey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Kinsey Lane is pet friendly.
Does 841 Kinsey Lane offer parking?
No, 841 Kinsey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 841 Kinsey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Kinsey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Kinsey Lane have a pool?
No, 841 Kinsey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 841 Kinsey Lane have accessible units?
No, 841 Kinsey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Kinsey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Kinsey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Kinsey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Kinsey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University