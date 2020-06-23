Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
840 Bedford Bay Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
840 Bedford Bay Trail
840 Bedford Bay Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
840 Bedford Bay Trail, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 BED, 2 FULL BATHS, GREAT LOCATION,JUST RENOVATED READY TO MOVE IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 840 Bedford Bay Trail have any available units?
840 Bedford Bay Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrenceville, GA
.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrenceville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 840 Bedford Bay Trail have?
Some of 840 Bedford Bay Trail's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 840 Bedford Bay Trail currently offering any rent specials?
840 Bedford Bay Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Bedford Bay Trail pet-friendly?
No, 840 Bedford Bay Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville
.
Does 840 Bedford Bay Trail offer parking?
Yes, 840 Bedford Bay Trail offers parking.
Does 840 Bedford Bay Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Bedford Bay Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Bedford Bay Trail have a pool?
No, 840 Bedford Bay Trail does not have a pool.
Does 840 Bedford Bay Trail have accessible units?
No, 840 Bedford Bay Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Bedford Bay Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Bedford Bay Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
