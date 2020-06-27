All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
679 Dogwood Drive Northwest
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:25 PM

679 Dogwood Drive Northwest

679 Dogwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

679 Dogwood Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest have any available units?
679 Dogwood Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
679 Dogwood Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 679 Dogwood Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University